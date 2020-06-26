Home / Home
Shown here is a design for the new Cameron Aquatic Center.

Construction of new Cameron Aquatic Center delayed until 2021

Fri, 06/26/2020 - 1:45pm admin1
Jimmy Potts

Construction of the new Cameron Aquatic Center on hold until the fall of 2021, but some Cameron officials questioned whether the current structure can handle another season.

Cameron Public Works Director Drew Bontrager announced construction of the aquatic center, part of a voter-approved $16 million tax package including a new city park, will have to wait until 2021 due COVID-19 delaying the original April 7 election from  to June 2. 

“Initially, when the vote was earlier, our goal was to have construction after this season and open the next. That’s not doable. It was a tightrope to begin with, but right now we’re looking at starting construction after the 2021 season,” Bontrager said.

His announcement came after Cameron Parks Maintenance Coordinator Steve Garr reported the pool leaking enough water to requiring 75 gallons of water per hour to remain operational. Garr estimated water and electricity cost the city more than $24,000 in 2019 and expects a significant increase in 2020.

