Clinton County hits 1,000th case of COVID-19, deaths near 50

Clinton County surpassed its 1,000th confirmed case of COVID-19, but with vaccine distribution just around the corner Blair Shock - Clinton County Health Department administrator - believes the pandemic may soon come to an end.

Although expecting a spike in cases due to Thanksgiving gatherings, Shock said the anticipated vaccine may bring a reprieve to Clinton County, which he said has the most deaths per capita than any other county in Missouri.

“Right now, it doesn’t seem as big of a spike as was associated with Halloween. Ask me again in a week, and I might have a little bit better idea whether we will see a huge jump because of Thanksgiving or not,” Shock said. “We have the highest death rate in the state of Missouri per capita. It’s been that way for a while. We have 48 deaths and 41 are associated with long-term care facilities. We’ve unfortunately held that title for several weeks now.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES NOW.