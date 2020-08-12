Clinton County COVID-19 cases double in a few weeks

Less than two weeks from the first day of class, the Cameron R-1 School District announced the first major change to its re-entry plan, requiring all students wear facial coverings.

The sudden change to its re-entry plan came after consultation with Clinton County Health Department Administrator Blair Shock, who anticipates an increase in COVID-19 cases with the start of the school year and school-related activities.

“The school and public health were in agreement that it needed to be done. That’s why we went ahead with it,” Shock said. “I highly suspect it will (go up) with just a large number of people being in relatively close quarters for a long period of time every day. It doesn’t look like its conjecture at this point because there have been a couple of instances in the US involving outbreaks after school starts.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES THURSDAY.