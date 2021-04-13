Clark unanimously reappointed as mayor, Curtis and Ingram sworn in

Cameron Mayor Dennis Clark will serve another year following his unanimous approval by the Cameron City Council.

Clark, who replaced outgoing Cameron City Councilwoman Darlene Breckenridge last spring via 3-2 vote, will begin his second year as mayor with a full head of steam with numerous projects including a new pool and new city park nearing construction as well as a slew of projects related to the Special Projects Fund.

“It’s a very exciting time with tremendous possibilities. When people see what we can accomplish with what they gave to the school district, the park board, I think they’re going to be really pleased,” Clark said. “… I want work together as colleagues. I will take a great idea from anybody. I think know everybody else sitting up here will too. Cameron has a bright future.”

Clark’s reappointment followed the swearing in of recently elected Councilman Jon Ingram and reelected Councilwoman Becky Curtis. Curtis took in the most votes with 613 total votes, followed by Ingram with 556 and Quinten Lovejoy, who finished with 455. Of the 1,227 ballots cast in Clinton County, Curtis took 36 percent of the total votes with 447 while Ingram took 34 percent with 417 and Lovejoy finished with 351 for 28 percent. DeKalb County saw similar totals with Curtis receiving 39 percent of the total votes with 166, followed by Ingram’s 140 and Lovejoy’s 114.

