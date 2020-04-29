Cameron, like most Missouri towns, has a thriving population of squirrels. Locally the population is primarily fox squirrels, but there are a few gray squirrels as well. Both are common throughout the state.

They scamper about our lawns and live in our trees. They are not always good neighbors as they dig in local flower beds and gardens, find their way into our attics, or raid our bird feeders. But some of their antics can be fun to watch.

Squirrels have young twice a year. The first litter is usually in February, while the second is July or August. Most litters are 2-3, but they can be as high as 8. They do have predators, but those in town are generally safer than those in the wild. A defensive strategy when climbing a tree is to quickly scamper to the opposite side in case something is after them. Automobiles seem to be their greatest threat in town.

Missouri hunters annually take between 600,000 and 700,000 squirrels, which gives one a rough idea of how abundant they are in the state. They are good to eat and their tails can be made into flies for fly-rod fishermen.

Squirrels feed on a wide variety of foods. They like tree buds and small twigs, and tree seeds in spring and fruits and nuts in the fall. They also cache food for future use which can account for digging in our lawns. They do not remember where they bury all of the seeds which is a big assist in forest regeneration.

There are a variety of remedies for keeping squirrels out of flower bed and gardens. Most center around smells they dislike. They do not like the smell of marigolds, so adding a few to the flowerbed or garden is beneficial. They do not like cayenne pepper, coffee grounds, vinegar, Irish Spring soap, bleach, or dryer sheets.

Some people like to use tin plates, fake owls, or rubber snakes as a deterrent. However, they are usually only effective if they are moved about in the garden. Squirrels become accustomed to these if they are always in the same place.

City squirrels are much “tamer” than wild squirrels. Wild squirrels must deal with a wider variety of predators, including hunters. Other squirrel predators include foxes, coyotes, bobcats, domestic dogs and cats, and tree-climbing snakes.

Squirrels are classified as rodents which means they like to gnaw, and can cause problems with electric wires if they find a way to invade an attic.

While they can sometimes wreak havoc on flower beds, gardens, attics, and bird feeders, they can also be a source of entertainment as they busily scurry about our neighborhoods.