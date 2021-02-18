City likely seeking eminent domain for Waterline construction

An estimated $32 million, 28-mile waterline may require court intervention with some local landowners balking at the Great Northwest Wholesale Water Commission’s offer.

During the recent Cameron City Council meeting, City Manager Steve Rasmussen said the Great Northwest Wholesale Water Commission may soon seek eminent domain to obtain the rights to run the proposed waterline through the land of those still holding out.

“We’re now down to the point of a small number of easements that have yet to be achieved and some of those may end up going into court action,” Rasmussen said.

The Great Northwest Wholesale Water Commission is an entity composed of representatives from Cameron, Maysville and Stewartsville. In previous city council meetings, Rasmussen said the project came about as a long-term response to the 2018 drought forcing citywide water rationing. In 2019, the USDA approved a loan to fund much of the construction costs but in a follow-up interview Monday Rasmussen said that loan remains on hold until the project goes out for bid.

“We’ve received [Missouri Department of Natural Resources] approval for the construction plan with just a few minor changes we have to make for USDA to get their approval,” said Rasmussen during a city council meeting earlier this month. “We believe we’re going to have that out to bid by the first of April. There are a lot of things to get done and the staff is working hard on that to get moving forward on it.”

Water rate increases to come

In 2020, Cameron Utilities Director Zac Johnson estimated residents could see a $20 increase to their water bills in order to pay off the USDA loan. The increase would be the second since 2019, when city officials sought to resolve a $1 million shortfall stemming from Gov. Mike Parson’s decision to close the Crossroads Correctional Center and make up for lost city utility revenue. The city council later approved a 12 percent water rate increase. While completely unrelated to the 28-mile waterline, another double-digit increase to water bills could come to city residents via a waterline insurance fee.

Earlier this year, Rasmussen presented three plans to the city council, seeking to resolve two issues. The first was to avoid blindsiding residents with costly water bills due to leaks in waterlines, which he said forced the city to condemn an elderly woman’s home when she could not pay the bill. The second was to remedy what Johnson estimated was a 30 percent loss of untreated water due to leaks in the line.

Rasmussen first presented the opt-in option, adding $14 to city water bills, which the home or business owner could opt out. An opt-in policy would cost $12.70, be compulsory, would not include sidewalk or street repairs and could be capped at $8,500. A private insurance policy, according to city research through State Farm Insurance, runs about $5.50 per month, but has a $500 deductible and a $2,500 cap in coverage.

Rasmussen also proposed a city-funded program, adding $13.08 to city water bills, but Johnson said the city would have to address multiple issues in creating the program including staffing, equipment, inventory, handling housing units, private property access and much more.