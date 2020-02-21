City finalizes raising age to purchase tobacco to 21

Months removed from raising the age to purchase vaping products to 21 years old, the Cameron City Council finalized a similar ordinance regarding all products containing tobacco Monday.

In accordance with recent legislation signed into law by President Donald Trump, the Cameron City Council will likely approve the first vote of the ordinance bringing the city up to the federal standard.

According to a statement of purpose regarding Bill 2020-4, while the federal legislation went into effect immediately, State of Missouri agencies are waiting for additional details before they begin enforcement of the new standards. To that end, this ordinance will take effect 60 days from its passage. This interim period gives business owners time to make changes to their processes, inventory controls and training regimes.

The Bill 2020-4 comes three months after the city council approved Ordinance 6114. During the November meeting, Cameron High School Principal Brent Jones described underage vaping as an epidemic on all Cameron School District campuses.

“We have seen a major, steep increase in usage within students in our buildings. In the 2018/2019 school year and so far in the 2019/2020 school year we had 35 electronic cigarette incidents in our buildings, which is a huge increase from the years before that,” Cameron High School Principal Brett Jones said. “What we’re typically seeing is they are being used by juveniles. They are very concealable so and they are very hard to detect. They hide them in inconspicuous areas we can’t find. It has become a major issue at school. When we have an incident with a student and interview them, they are not very forthcoming with information where they get them. When they do say, it’s usually from someone who recently graduated from ages 18 to 21.”

Joe Abrutz, CEO of Cameron Regional Medical Center, also recommended increasing the age for vaping to 21 years old. As for CRMC, cessation from tobacco products – including vaping – was one of their top priorities when gauging the public to create a 5-year health plan.

Since the vaping ban went into effect for those under 21, Cameron School District officials reported last month cases of vaping on and off campus continuing.

“Since our last board meeting, with our permission, I interviewed six students grades seventh and eighth. Of the six, four of them said they had vaped since school started and three of the four said they had done it at school,” Board member Dan Kerchner said. “Two of the four said they had used somebody else’s e-cigarette. I haven’t talked to any high school students … We talked in August what we couldn’t do. We need to address what we can do. It’s an issue.”