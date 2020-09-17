City council prioritizes special fund projects

After weeks of rigorous discussion during the passage of the 2020-2021 budget, the Cameron City Council made a few special fund projects a priority during a special meeting Monday evening.

As part of Monday’s discussion, the city council, Cameron Chamber of Commerce, Cameron Missouri Main Street and a variety of other not-for-profit entities came to a consensus for the first round of projects, which Mayor Denny Clark estimated at $116,000.

“We’re looking for ways we can bring more value to our community for our schools, our parks and also bring more value to help our businesses be more successful,” Clark said.

