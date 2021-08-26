City council approves placing street tax on November ballot

With the current road maintenance and improvement sales tax set to expire, the Cameron City Council unanimously approved placing a new, 25-year sales tax on the November ballot.

Although excluding Griffin Road while initially presenting the sales tax to the city council in July, city officials pressed to include the potentially $4 million project into the list of projects that Cameron Public Works Director Drew Bontrager said gives the city a long-term plan for fixing and maintaining city streets.

“There is not a dedicated fund for street work improvements … It would take years and years, without any money, just to save up enough to do one of those streets. Without transportation funding, there is not enough in the general fund. No matter how much we save and reallocate, there is not enough for a complete street rebuild,” said Bontrager while presenting the plan last month.

