City Council approves more than $75,000 in special projects

The Old School of Cameron will receive more than half of the most recent round of special project fund approvals totaling more than $75,000.

After previously rejecting a $40,000 request to pave the parking lot at the Old School, then consulting with Old School of Cameron officials, Cameron Mayor Dennis Clark said he had a change of heart and shifted his vote from nay to a yea Monday night.

“I voted against this the last time, but in visiting a with a number of people I did not recognize how many people use this area. You have a group of people that work really hard in making that situation work,” Clark said.

The vote was part of a package of approvals, finalizing allocating more than $75,000 from the Special Projects Fund. As previously reported by the Cameron Citizen-Observer, during their May 17 meeting, the council initially approved funding five projects including adding $17,000 to a $10,000 Cameron Reservoir improvement fund project to purchase two steel beams for $27,000. The beams would act as the foundation for a bridge over the spillway at Eagle Lake. They also approved an additional $10,000 for trail improvements and adding a parking lot at Eagle Lake.

The council also approved spending $7,500 for a billboard promoting the city, $5,000 to repair the fence around the graves of Cameron’s founding fathers and funding a third of an estimated $21,000 project creating plaques for historic buildings. Monday, the city council finalized their vote on the projects, but not before rescinding a vote to fund installation of a fence around the Cameron Veterans Memorial Golf Course. The request to return the funds came after they discovered the city would need to first replace a concrete culvert before installing the fence.

Councilwoman Becky Curtis, who voted against all projects in protest in order to restore the revenue to the street improvement fund, requested the city reallocated the funds originally set for the fence installation back to the street improvement fund. Curtis was previously successful in restoring $65,000 to the Road Improvement Fund.

“I think out of all of the community projects, that parking lot is more bang for your buck. There are going to be so many things down there. It really makes the downtown look great,” Curtis said. “The school is using it, the [Cameron Municipal Band] use that parking lot for their Thursday night concerts. A year ago, I was barking about this. It was a safety issue. I’m all about safety as a Cameron citizen, but I’m also about being able to take care of the new streets we have … I’m not going to vote for money that takes away from our streets. I just can’t.”