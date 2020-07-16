City of Cameron Update-Curbside Recycling Program to Resume 7/20/20

On Monday, July 20, 2020 curbside recycling collection will start again.

This program will follow all previous guidelines. Recycling has to be placed at the edge of the street in the clear blue recycling bags or approved recycling containers by 7:30 am. Recycling collection remains the same day as your trash service.

PEOPLE AT CLINCO PROCESS YOUR RECYCLING – SO PLEASE EMPTY AND RINSE BEFORE RECYCLING

For More Information Contact:

Drew Bontrager

Public Works Director

205 N Main

Cameron, MO 64429

816-632-2177