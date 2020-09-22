CHS reports first COVID-19 infection

Cameron High School administrators sent 20 students home as part of their response to the school’s first COVID-19 diagnosis.

Following updated recommendations from the Clinton County Health Department, requiring quarantining any person within 6 feet of a person diagnosed with COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes, the district announced 20 CHS students were sent home and as the Cameron R-1 School District reaches its fourth COVID-19 diagnosis since the August 25 start date.

“We had an incident happen at the high school today. That one positive kid, obviously, caused a very big ripple, especially if they play in activities or do different stuff,” said Matt Robinson, superintendent. “That’s going to knock out three teachers for 10 days. I applaud our administrators. Our people have done an awesome job … We knew we were going to have that – four cases in four weeks of school is still really, really good. I’ll take that average every year.”

Of the CHS student body, the volleyball team to have been impacted the most. Tuesday’s match against archrival Chillicothe will be postponed until a later day with the team under quarantine until October 3. Last summer, the school approved a multi-tier plan in the event of a campus outbreak. It currently operates under Plan A, which requires no deviation from current activities aside from practices such as masking, social distancing and others to limit the spread of COVID-19.

