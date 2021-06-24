CHS gym gets mezzanine as part of $10 million overhaul

Home / Home
Contractors at Cameron High School recently installed a mezzanine above the basketball court as part of a $10 million, 10-year building improvement bond, also known as the B.E.S.T. Bond, approved by voters in 2020.

Thu, 06/24/2021 - 10:47am admin
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron High School gymnasium will look much different for the 2021-2022 school year with contractors putting the final touches on a new mezzanine this summer.

As part of a $10 million, 10-year building plan approved by voters in April of 2020, contractors began work on a new performing arts center, FFA building and various other improvements at CHS that allowed for the creation of a mezzanine in order to maximize available space on campus.

“We’ve seen a few delays, but not many. The metal studs for the wall that will go on the mezzanine, we will not get until July 8th,” Robinson said. “They’re two weeks behind where they want to be, but everything is looking nice, the mezzanine is really neat. It’s all poured and you can walk upstairs. It’s in good shape and electricians are running the conduits [last Monday] so they can start putting up all of the lights.”

