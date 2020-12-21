Christmas with a cop

More than 30 families across the Cameron area will have presents under their trees thanks to the efforts of the Cameron Police Department.

Saturday the Cameron Police Department conference room served a different purpose as kids filed in to pick up their presents and pose for a few photos with officers and dispatch crew the CPD.

“It’s really fulfilling that we found a work-around instead of canceling it or doing something that may not have been quite as personal. The kids will still have presents under the tree and some things to unwrap on Christmas Day. Said CPD Sgt. Ryan O’Boyle, who received assistance from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office this year. “It’s not just us. It’s the whole community. This is something we’ve done for a number of years and it seems to get bigger and bigger. A lot of people’s fear this year was we wouldn’t be able to help as much this year. We definitely found a way to overcome that.”

