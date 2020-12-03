Home / Home
R&W Container comes down Third Street with packages in tow during the Christmas in Cameron Parade.

Christmas in Cameron

Thu, 12/03/2020 - 4:25pm admin
Missouri Main Street Inc. adapts to COVID-19 complications
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Cameron Missouri Main Street, Inc. made the best of a bad situation with the second annual Christmas in Cameron festivities last weekend.

Despite multiple individuals and organizations unable to attend due to COVID-19, Christmas in Cameron organizers forged ahead in order to continue the city’s annual holiday tradition.

“We knew it was going to be a little bit smaller this year. We were just glad we got to have one. There are a lot of cities that can’t do anything. [Denise Maddex, Missouri Main Street, Inc. board member] and I are thrilled with the outcome,” Event Organizer B.J. Reed said.

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

