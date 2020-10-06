Home / Home
Cameron City Councilwoman Becky Curtis details the life of Rose Dildine.

Cemetery Tour highlights influential citizens

Tue, 10/06/2020 - 12:13pm admin
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron Historical Society held its second annual Cemetery Tour highlighted the lives of Cameron’s most noteworthy citizens residing in the Graceland Cemetery.

While the inaugural tour at Packard Cemetery focused on many of the Cameron’s founders and unsolved mysteries involving some of its residents, 2020 focused on Cameron’s most influential citizens and their impact on the community.

“We’re always interested in hearing what the presenters present and the people we ask to do these presentations have a connection in some way so they have a passion about telling the story of the person,” said Connie Lintner with the Cameron Historical Society. “It always makes me feel good to see it completed and go as well as it did. There were some people that were interesting. Rose Dildine had known Herbert Hoover and traveled to places bigger than Cameron. We don’t think about that.”

