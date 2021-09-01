Candidates vie to fill vacancies on park board

Five candidates vie for two vacant seats on the Cameron Park Board.

Following the resignations of former President Jason Jones and Board Member Jennifer Helmich, the remaining members sought to send their new appointment recommendations to the Cameron City Council ahead of Monday’s meeting, but chose to hold off after five residents applied for the vacant seats.

Cameron residents Krystal Youngs, Kristen Bates, Quinten Lovejoy, Tabitha Worth and Robbie Peterson applied for appointment to fulfill the remaining 1-year terms of Jones and Helmich. Following the terms’ expiration, the candidates can apply for the full two-year term. Peterson and Lovejoy were present for last Thursday’s meeting, and given time to make a presentation to the Cameron Parks Board. Peterson said he gained a love of parks while traveling back and forth from Utah while relocating to Cameron in 2019 and hopes to apply what he learned in his travels to Cameron’s many parks.

“I’ve kept an eye out on parks and gained a stronger passion for [parks] ... As far as skills wise, I have a photography background and currently I do data analytics for an art company in Hamilton. I would love to come and give some creative ideas and a different perspective. I’m just interested in making the area a better place,” said Peterson, who moved to Cameron with his wife and three daughters.

