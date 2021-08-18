Home / Home
Dalton Wheeler, a CHS freshman gives his view on a mask mandates Monday.

Cameron students not required to mask

Wed, 08/18/2021 - 9:08am admin
Jimmy Potts

As part of a three-tier plan to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 across school campuses, the Cameron R-1 School District Board of Education approved entering the first tier Monday and not requiring students to mask.

The decision came at the recommendation of Cameron R-1 School Superintendent Matt Robinson, who previously met with the district's COVID-19 committee and decided a return to normalcy is what may be best for students.

"We will be in green, yellow or red based on what our numbers will be ... We will start without masks in our buildings. We will implement what we need to do to keep kids learning," Robinson said.

