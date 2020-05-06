Cameron School District braces for economic impact from Covid-19

Cameron School District, Supt. Matt Robinson said the district will soon feel the impact of the economic downfall caused by COVID-19.

While speaking to the Cameron Board of Education Monday, Robinson said recently withheld funds by Gov. Mike Parson as well as forecasts of decreased tax revenue may lead to cutbacks if not resolved.

“When people don’t have jobs, they don’t pay income tax. When people can’t gamble, they’re not paying gaming tax. When they’re not out at restaurants, movie theaters or buying cars, they’re not paying sales tax,” Robinson said. “Three hours ago, I just got word that the governor of Missouri has withheld money – about $16 million from the foundation formula and about $15 million, I think, from transportation which amounts to seven percent of our budget.”

As the district has saved from not having to pay for substitute teachers, gas for buses and significantly reduced utility bills, the withheld funds and lower tax revenue may have a larger impact despite Robinson describing the districts reserve fund as “pretty good.” Estimating 70 to 80 percent of each school building is staff expenses, Robinson said there are not many other areas the district can cut spending.

“I think we have a pretty good reserve (fund), but not knowing how long this will last or how long people will not be able to go out, spend money or do different things is definitely going to be impacting us,” Robinson said. “… When 70 to 80 percent of our building budgets are staff, there is not a lot of room. I’m not advocating we make staff cuts. I’m not saying that at all. If this were to continue for a longer period of time, then, unfortunately, we’re going to have to do some tightening of the belt in many areas. I’ve already prepped the administrative team those could be going very early on.”

Although being the district’s first foray against a global pandemic, Robinson said the district is not in uncharted territory. Harkening back to the 2008 housing crisis, Robinson said the district has been in a similar position and added he felt cautiously optimistic about the future.

“When we found out we were not going to be coming back to school for the remainder of the term, that was a surprise even to [Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education],” Robinson said. “… Everybody is in this and nobody has the right answer. It’s everybody in the state, everybody in the nation. I think it’s been good so far. It’s frustrating because we don’t know but at the same time we know they don’t know either.”