Cameron Regional Medical Center is now open following an announcement by Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Carol Arthur, CRMC Assistant Administrator/Marketing Director, did not specify on the cost of the new facility but said the 5,200 foot facility will hold 14 exam rooms and with its new location at the intersection of E. Grand Ave. and N. Walnut Street.

“I know the buzz in town is the corner of 921 N. Walnut. There is one enclosed (Mosaic) and one just starting. Our building is the one just starting,” said Arthur last fall. “… This will be the future home of the Walnut Clinic, which will be moving north about two blocks.”

Along with 14 exam rooms, the facility will also house multiple staff offices along with a lab, boardroom, nurses station and on-site laundry machines. Arthur said the new facility is by far the largest of CRMC’s 18 satellite clinics. The clinic will be open seven days a week, including after hour care running from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Medical-care providers will see patients of all ages and incomes.

“I’m really excited about getting this going. Once we get into the new building, we will reevaluate and see if we need to expand on those hours or make any adjustments … “We may do some shuffling around and try to free up the building for different purposes,” Arthur said.

The facility will serve as a general practitioner, but as employees settle in, she said services could expand.