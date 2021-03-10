Home / Home
Ethan Brosius remains in Clinton County Jail on felony burglary charges.

Cameron police nab suspect after second food pantry break-in

Wed, 03/10/2021 - 11:07am admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron Police Department has a suspect in custody following the second break-in at the Cameron Food Pantry and Clothes Closet in as many months.

Ethan Brosius, 21, of Cameron remains in custody at the Clinton County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, a class D felony, after allegedly taking several items during an overnight burglary Sunday. 

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media