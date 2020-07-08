Cameron Police, Cameron Proud

Law enforcement is much in the news recently, and too often in a negative light. Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor is well aware of recent incidents and the potential impact on law enforcement nationwide.

Fortunately, the Cameron Police Department enjoys a good relationship with our community. City leaders and local citizens have been very consistent in their support for the Department.

Police work can be hazardous as witnessed by the recent death of DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark, killed in the line of duty as he sped to assist an officer. All police officers are aware of the potential Chief Bashor is very proud of the men and women serving our community. He says, “they are fellow members of our community and share the same community values.”

Cameron is somewhat unique in that many travelers pass through our community on a daily basis as the travel along I-35 and Hwy. 36. Some of these people are involved in auto accidents or other emergencies to which Cameron officers respond. The Department “enjoys excellent working relationships with other area law enforcement agencies”, say Bashor, “all local agencies are familiar with one another which is always beneficial.”

Cameron officers are well trained at the time of hiring and receive updated training on a regular basis. Cameron must compete with other agencies in attracting, and keeping, good officers. Maintaining competitive salaries and benefits is important for all agencies, as well as offering positive working conditions.

The Cameron Police Department is blessed with a state-of-the-art communications center which coordinates well with other area agencies. Cameron monitors all other area agency communications which improves response time and eliminates confusion when multiple calls are received regarding the same incident.

The Cameron 911 system has the capability of alerting officers if there is a person with special needs residing in a home to which they are dispatched. Any citizen with a special needs person can contact the Department to utilize this service.

As mentioned, Chief Bashor is aware of recent incidents and the burdens that adds to any department. By monitoring the news and social media, the department can better prepare for any eventuality.

Police officers stand between citizens and those who would do them harm. Chief Bashor and his officers are well aware of that responsibility and take it very seriously. Those who call for the defunding of police forces are inviting disaster upon their communities. Rural America knows and understands that fact.

Police officers sometimes find themselves in hostile situations. Most handle incidents in a responsible manner and deserve our support. They, too, want to go safely home at the end of their shift.

Chief Bashor is approaching 7 years as Chief of Police in Cameron, and has been in law enforcement since late 1991. He understands the responsibilities of leadership and works to maintain the department’s professionalism.