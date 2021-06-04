Cameron Municipal Band kicks off summer concert series

The Cameron Municipal Band opened its summer concert series last Thursday with ‘Another Opening, Another Show’, featuring a smattering of marches as well as familiar favorites from stage and screen.

Last Thursday’s performance at the Price Pavilion inside McCorkle Park was the bands’ first outdoor performances since having to cancel the concert series last summer after multiple members contracted COVID-19.

“It’s so great. We were all excited. I was thinking about this all day long. Just getting everybody together, it felt like every musician hadn’t missed a beat. We just hope lots of people come out and see us this summer,” said Ann Goodwin-Clark, director of the Cameron Community Band.

