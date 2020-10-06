Cameron Missouri Veterans Home residents infected with COVID-19

Despite having a lockdown in place since March, COVID-19 finally found its way into the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home.

The Missouri Veterans Commission announced two veterans and two staff members contracted COVID-19.

“From the first day that COVID-19 was detected in Missouri, the Veterans Homes implemented an extensive plan based on best practices to attempt to keep the virus out of our homes and protect our veterans,” MVC Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff said. “This has included limiting access, setting up quarantine and isolation areas in advance, extensive use of Personal Protective Equipment and increased cleaning and hygiene measures. We are concerned to see the heroes we care for dealing with this disease that is so virulent among the elderly and vulnerable populations.”

