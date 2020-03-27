Cameron hunter bags big game on African safari

Dr. Weston Scott of Cameron has been on 8 African safaris, and has taken a large variety of African game, including the Big 5 (lion, leopard, elephant, rhino, and Cape Buffalo). That list has now expanded to the “Deadly Seven” with the addition of the Nile Crocodile and Hippo.

Critics of big-game hunting in Africa need to understand that the steep fees associated with safari hunting actually help to fund the conservation of African animals while boosting local economies. Hunting provides jobs for many African people, and the meat salvaged from the animals often goes to feed protein-starved tribal people.

For example, his elephant was shot literally in the “middle of nowhere”, but within 45 minutes tribal people were arriving with pots and pans, knives, charcoal and began carving up the meat for many people to eat “on the spot”. It was an impromptu celebration, with plenty of meat left over for transport back to the village.

A hunter pays a huge fee for the license to hunt, and there is a fee assigned to each animal taken. For example, at the time of Weston’s second safari, taking a Cape Buffalo added $9,500 to the cost of the license.

African hunting safaris pump enormous sums of money into preserving African wildlife. Quite a number of African people have jobs created by hunting which provides an income in many areas where financial opportunities are often limited.

According to Michel Leonides Manthehis, Professional Hunter Association, pressure against hunting has actually led to a decline in African species due to the increase in illegal hunting and poaching. Professional hunters are strictly regulated and pay heavily for violating game laws. “It is hunting, and hunters, which really preserve the wildlife of Africa. They have a vested interest in healthy wildlife populations”. “It

Removal of some animals is beneficial to both the environment and the people. Weston’s leopard had previously mauled a villager, and his crocodile had been wreaking havoc at another village. This 14-foot animal was the largest taken in 2011.

In addition to the “Deadly Seven” Weston has taken all seven cats of Africa along with many antelope, including a huge eland. Most of his antelope were taken while hunting for the larger game animals.

There are many interesting aspects of a safari besides the hunting. An evening campfire brings the opportunity to eat outdoors and exchange stories of not only hunting, but also learning about local cultures and folklore.

Twice Weston and his wife were kept awake by the roaring of lions, which sounded as if they were quite close but were actually farther away than imagined. That is not something many people can say they have experienced.

Both Weston and Loretta enjoy shopping at stores offering regional artifacts and items made by the local people. They have had many interesting conversations with people they have encountered.

Hunting big game in Africa can be dangerous. His lioness was preparing to charge when taken. His Cape Buffalo was shot with a .375 Holland & Holland, the minimum rifle size for buffalo. He shot it 3 times in the area of the heart, yet it ran away at top speed. The Professional Hunter put two bullets into it, and the Deputy Game Commissioner added another. They had to track it down and fortunately found it had expired. This time the fee for a Cape Buffalo was an extra $13,000.

His elephant was shot at a distance of “a few feet”, and the elephant was looking directly at him. Again he was using the powerful .375, but it still took 3 shots into the heart area and 2 into the brain to kill the animal.

As mentioned, safari hunting in Africa is an expensive undertaking. Weston has been successful in real estate, which is the main source of income for funding his adventures.

He has hunted extensively within the United States, taking such species as elk and black bear along with other animals. Weston is also an avid fisherman and has pursued this sport in many exotic locations, including Alaska and Africa.

Another of his passions is rock collecting. He is both a lapidary and gemologist and has collected some excellent and unusual specimens. He is an ordained minister and both he and his wife have dedicated their live to spreading the Good News of salvation.

Weston is a member of Safari International and has served on the Board of Directors for the Kansas City chapter. He has won a number of awards for animals he has taken in Africa. All of his animals have been mounted and are display in his home southeast of Cameron, where the public can schedule a free tour by calling Weston at 816-223-4585.