Cameron Historical Society suggests name for new city park

The Cameron Historical Society believes the recently approved city park should have a moniker befitting its place the foundation of the city of Cameron.

While representing the Cameron Historic Society, Connie Lintner suggested naming the park Somerville Park – the original location of the present-day city of Cameron before founder Sam McCorkle moved it south to align with the Hannibal-St. Joseph railroad.

“When we saw it, as a historical society, the first thing that came to mind was that was the place where Cameron started,” Lintner said. “That was a place called Somerville. This section of land for 166 years has remained undeveloped. For a time such as this, it is very appropriate that it becomes a city park for Cameron.”

