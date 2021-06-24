Cameron Historical Preservation Society steps up to save Third Street buildings

The Cameron City Council approved an agreement with the Cameron Historical Preservation Society seeking to restore a row of buildings believed to be dangerous structures.

The Cameron City Council unanimously approved an agreement with the Cameron Historical Preservation Society granting the organization responsible for overseeing the Cameron Old School ownership of three buildings along Third Street.

“Several of the historical preservation society board members have a passion for saving downtown. We had already discussed it at the historical preservation society meeting last winter. If anything unforeseen happened and [Cameron Missouri Main Street, Inc.] could not take over the project, we would be plan B,” CHPS Board Member B.J. Reed said.

