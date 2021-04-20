Home / Home
Brady Stice sinks a put during a tournament earlier this month.

Cameron golfers edge Lawson 182-186

Tue, 04/20/2021 - 12:38pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron High School Dragon Golf Team picked up another win after squeaking past the Lawson Cardinals 182-186 Monday at the Hidden Valley Golf Course in Lawson.

Despite being a bit on edge due to the incoming blast of snow Monday night, the Dragons kept their composure despite the cold weather with freshman Brady Stice leading the way after shooting a 38 on the day.

“I thought they played a lot better. It was really cold [Monday] so it was tough conditions,” Cameron coach Kevin Nichols said. “Brady shot a 38 and he was a medalist. That’s really good for a freshman. He’s playing really well right now.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media