Cameron Food Pantry robbed

The Cameron Police Department is investigating a break-in at the Cameron Food Pantry and Clothes Closet.

Gwen Forsythe, a volunteer for the Cameron Food Pantry and Clothes Closet, said sometime Thursday evening assailants broke in through the back door - taking money, jewelry and various other donated items taken during the overnight robbery.

“You wouldn’t have thought in a small town like Cameron, that protects its community and steps up and always goes up to bat for them, something like that would happen here,” Forsythe said. “Especially at a food pantry, but somebody did. The security measures we already put in place were not enough. We will be taking more steps, obviously.”

