Cameron FFA prepares 50,000 meals

Cameron High School FFA students and volunteers spent two days preparing more than 50,000 meals for the Cameron Food Pantry and Clothes Closet last Thursday and Friday.

As part of the final phase of their Feeding Our Friends Program, FFA students and volunteers spent hours preparing boxes of food inside the Cameron United Methodist Church and dropping them off to be distributed by the Cameron Food Pantry and Clothes Closet.

“I’ve been seeing this through the entire time as part of the junior officer team, which helped this come to life,” said FFA student Amelia Welch. “It’s been really awesome to see this event, which we’ve been working hard on for over a year finally come together.”

