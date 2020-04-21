Cameron City Council talks lifting emergency restrictions

With the Clinton County Health Department reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, the Cameron City Council began discussing when to lift the state of emergency declaration.

Although the recent data indicates a drop in local COVID-19 diagnoses, councilmen and women expressed their reluctance lift the order out of fears of a second wave negating progress by the emergency declaration in slowing infections.

“It appears things are beginning to flatten out, especially in our area. I don’t know how the council feels, but I think we ought to be prepared to open things up,” Cameron Mayor Darlene Breckenridge said. “… Something everyone is going to have to do is try to be aware of not introducing this to someone else. Our lives are going to change a bit. We need to learn to adapt to what our future is going to be. It’s going to be different.”

