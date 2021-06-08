Home / News / Cameron City Council approves more than $75,000 in special fund projects

Cameron City Council approves more than $75,000 in special fund projects

Tue, 06/08/2021 - 3:38pm admin

The Old School of Cameron will receive nearly half of the most recent round of special project fund approvals totaling more than $75,000.

After previously rejecting a $40,000 request to pave the parking lot at the Old School, after consulting with Old School of Cameron officials, Cameron Mayor Dennis Clark said he had a change of heart and shifted his vote from nay to a yea Monday night.

"I voted against this the last time, but in visiting a with a number of people I did not recognize how many people use this area. You have a group of people that work really hard in making that situation work," Clark said.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY. 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media