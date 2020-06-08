Home / Home

Boil Advisory effective immediately

Mon, 06/08/2020 - 2:36pm admin1

The DeKalb County Water District has issued a boil advisory due to a 8" main break. This boil advisory effects the cities of Stewartsville, Clarksdale this also includes everyone north of 36 Highway. this line was hit at approximately 1 pm on Sunday afternoon, June 7, 2020. This was out of our control. We are sorry for the inconvenience. If you have any questions or concerns please contact us at 816-393-5311

