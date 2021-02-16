The beginning of the end

A mass vaccination program based out of Cameron High School vaccinated more than 1,600 residents of Northwest Missouri.

Last Saturday morning cars lined up around the block for the first mass vaccination in Cameron and by 3 p.m. reported all available doses had been administered as part of a joint program involving the area health departments, medical providers, the Missouri National Guard and various other first responders.

“In total, we had more than 120 staff and volunteers assisting with this clinic. We are forever indebted to them for their assistance. We look forward to the second-dose clinic in a few weeks,” Clinton County Health Department Administrator Blair Shock said via a social media post following Saturday’s mass vaccination.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.