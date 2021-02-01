Back on the stage

Cameron High School Drama Department students will return to the stage before a live audience to perform ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ after a year-long absence.

Last Friday CHS drama students performed their first costumed run-through of the William Finn composed musical, which debuted on Broadway in 2005.

“It’s a great time. It has all of these rapid-fire jokes. It’s the most fun I’ve ever had doing a show,” said Eli Robinson, who will play lead William Barfee.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THUSDAY.