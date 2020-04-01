April 7 election postponed to June 2

With the statewide implementation of a stay at home order, the April 7 election has been postponed until June 2.

The announcement came days after Cameron City Clerk Shelly Blades’ statement to the Cameron City Council, which had previously paved the way for a new city park by finalizing a pair land Jerry and Florence Kinder and Michael and Denise Earley for the park located at intersection of Northland Drive and Eighth Street.

During the Feb. 27 Cameron Parks Board meeting, Vireo Landscape Architect Steve Rhodes presented the first concept of the new proposed park with first-phase features including baseball and softball fields, playground equipment and an amphitheater. In January, Cameron Public Works Director Bontrager estimated the tax proposal would generate $640,000 per year, with a sunset of 25 years, totaling $16 million.

The project would also include a complete overhaul of the pool, renovations to the city swimming pool which will include waterslides, a children’s aquatic play area as well as a seven-lane swimming pool and bring the facility to Americans with Disabilities Act compliant. During Monday’s meeting, Bontrager said with each passing year he questions whether the dilapidated pool can hold water.

“We have every intention of opening the pool the same as we do with any other season. However, as we’re all aware, that pool has outlived its design life expectancy and has a lot of problems,” said Bontrager while discussing an approved $19,000 contract with Midwest Pool Management to oversee operations. “We will do the best we can to open it, but if for some reason [closing] should happen and its unable to hold water or be opened, we would only owe Midwest Pool Management whatever cost they incur to that point.”

Cameron voters will decide whether to approve a 10-year, $10-million building plan for a new performing arts center, FFA building and renovations to Cameron High School. The tax renews every 10 years, unless voters reject the initiative and pocket the savings in annual property taxes.