7.5 million veteran housing development under construction despite investigation

Construction of a multi-million-dollar housing development mired in controversy continues as workers make progressing on the 17-unit complex.

Following a recently dropped lawsuit pitting Clinton County against Cameron, a state investigation of former Missouri National Guard adjunct general Stephen L. Danner and multiple statements by members of the Cameron Veterans Assistance League denouncing the project marketed to veterans, construction workers feverishly worked on the $7.5 million complex with multiple units taking shape in just a few weeks.

Officials behind the complex came to Cameron in January of 2019 seeking tax abatements to construction the project, marketed to retired veterans. That visit prompted a response from the CVAL, whose members considered it a lower-income housing development masquerading as a veteran’s home.

“I believe most veterans, especially those who served in the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard would find the Missouri National Guard Foundation lower income housing business to benefit themselves a disgrace to the legacy of veterans who fought to provide the freedom for our great country. It’s time the Missouri National Guard Foundation stop abusing a tax system that is funded by we the taxpayer for their benefit at the expense of veteran reputations,” stated Cameron Veterans Assistance League Vice Chairman Roger Foreman in a letter to the Citizen-Observer.

After the city of Cameron approved a 25-year tax abatement for the development, Clinton County sued Cameron alleging the city took high-value property and listed it as blighted despite bordering the Cameron Veterans Memorial Golf Course, Missouri Veterans Home and multiple high-end homes. Months later city officials rescinded the abatements, which they said came at the request of the developer.

The housing development was not Danner’s only business foray in Cameron. He also applied for a medical marijuana dispensary/manufacturing facility license from the Missouri Department of Health. The health department rejected Danner’s application following a column by St. Louis Post-Dispatch writer Tony Messenger. According to Messenger’s column, public documents registering one of the companies, Therapy Harvest Corporation, with the Missouri secretary of state’s office in August identify Steve Danner as president of the group, and list a business address that matches a Kansas City law firm where Danner is of counsel. The records also list registering agent Dan Runion, a partner at the same firm. Contact information for Therapy Harvest in the spreadsheet provided by DHSS included a phone number that matches the law firm’s. Danner’s proposed development includes a manufacturing and dispensary facility located at 700 E. Bryan Road.

A previous column by Messenger revealed Danner was the subject of a state investigation whether he illegally pressured officials into granting $15 million in tax rebates for two construction projects including the Cameron development currently under construction. The state rejected Danner’s application but did not state whether the dismissal was related to the investigation.