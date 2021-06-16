Home / Home

$7.5 million Senior Patio Homes has no vacancies after 6 months

Wed, 06/16/2021 - 12:04pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

After less than 6 months in operation, Senior Patio Homes off West Street is already at full capacity.

Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said the 17-unit, $7.5 million housing complex has already rented out each 

“I got a call from a gentleman with the [Missouri National Guard Foundation] and he reported Senior Patio Homes are 100 percent occupied and they’re occupied with 100 percent veterans or veterans’ families,” Rasmussen said.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media