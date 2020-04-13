Home / Home

'20 Cameron Graduation Information

Mon, 04/13/2020 - 12:50pm admin1

We are reaching out to all the Senior parents/guardians to please fill this form out and return online or by mail by May 1st, include a senior and baby picture of their senior. You may request an email copy to be emailed to you by calling 816-632-6543 or emailing composing@mycameronnews.com

Please send your graduates information form by email to composing@mycameronnews.com or mail to Cameron Newspapers P.O. Box 498, Cameron, Mo 64429

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

